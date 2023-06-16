Quando Rondo Indicted On Drug Charges With 18 Others

"I Love You Paris Italy Kiyah My Mama Tess My Grandma Freida I’ll Be Bacc !" Rondo tweeted earlier today before he was locked up. "It’s Us Forever No Matter What !"



The indictment asserts that Rondo, born Tyquian Bowman, ordered one of his co-defendants to negotiate the price of marijuana with another co-defendant's father. It alleges that Bowman went with the other co-defendants to purchase the weed in Macon. It also claims that Bowman managed the Rollin' 60's Crips gang and told them not to carry weapons while riding around in his car. The other co-defendants stand accused of trafficking more than four grams of cocaine, about 20 grams of M30 pills, hydrocodone pills and 28 grams of fentanyl.



As of this report, Bowman hasn't offered any other kind of statement. SavannahNow reports that no hearings for the case have been scheduled just yet.

