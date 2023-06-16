Quando Rondo Indicted On Drug Charges With 18 Others
By Tony M. Centeno
June 16, 2023
Quando Rondo is behind bars after he was indicted on drug charges.
According to a report TMZ published on Friday, June 16, YoungBoy Never Broke Again's artist was booked into the Chatham County Jail on charges including two counts of conspiracy to violate Georgia's controlled substances law, one count of participating in criminal activity affiliated with a street gang, and one count of illegal use of a cell phone to facilitate a drug deal. The 3860 rapper sent to the slammer along with 18 others after authorities believe they were all involved with a series of drug deals made from October 2022 to June 2023.
I Love You Paris Italy Kiyah My Mama Tess My Grandma Freida I’ll Be Bacc !— quando_rondo 💙🇦🇶♿️ (@quando_rondo) June 16, 2023
"I Love You Paris Italy Kiyah My Mama Tess My Grandma Freida I’ll Be Bacc !" Rondo tweeted earlier today before he was locked up. "It’s Us Forever No Matter What !"
The indictment asserts that Rondo, born Tyquian Bowman, ordered one of his co-defendants to negotiate the price of marijuana with another co-defendant's father. It alleges that Bowman went with the other co-defendants to purchase the weed in Macon. It also claims that Bowman managed the Rollin' 60's Crips gang and told them not to carry weapons while riding around in his car. The other co-defendants stand accused of trafficking more than four grams of cocaine, about 20 grams of M30 pills, hydrocodone pills and 28 grams of fentanyl.
As of this report, Bowman hasn't offered any other kind of statement. SavannahNow reports that no hearings for the case have been scheduled just yet.