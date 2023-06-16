You've probably read up on the most beautiful town in Arizona, or maybe even seen our coverage about the most remote vacation spot in the state, but now another spot in the Grand Canyon State was chosen as Arizona's best hiking trail.

Travel + Leisure went on a search of the great outdoors to find the best spots for hiking in the country, compiling a list of the best hiking trail in each state. According to the site:

"Each one of our 50 states has remarkable state and national parks which put the country's natural splendor on full display. From the hiking trails along the Atlantic Coast to trekking the Tetons or ascending the slopes of Mount Rainier, here's the best hiking trail in each U.S. state."

While Arizona has no shortage of amateur-friendly and challenging hikes alike in its various parks, the best hiking trail in the state is South Kaibab Trail in the Grand Canyon. Here's what the site had to say:

"Finding the best hike in Arizona is an open and shut case: It's the Grand Canyon. Grand Canyon's South Kaibab Trail is a moderate and wildly scenic hike that typically takes hikers four to six hours. Along the hike, visitors will see Cedar Ridge, Skeleton Point, Ooh Aah Point, and the Grand Canyon rim."

Check out the full report at Travel + Leisure to see more of the best hiking trails around the country.