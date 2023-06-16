You've probably read up on the best park in Missouri for a picnic, or maybe even seen our coverage about the most remote spot in the state, but now another spot in the Show-Me State was chosen as Missouri's best hiking trail.

Travel + Leisure went on a search of the great outdoors to find the best spots for hiking in the country, compiling a list of the best hiking trail in each state. According to the site:

"Each one of our 50 states has remarkable state and national parks which put the country's natural splendor on full display. From the hiking trails along the Atlantic Coast to trekking the Tetons or ascending the slopes of Mount Rainier, here's the best hiking trail in each U.S. state."

While Missouri has no shortage of amateur-friendly and challenging hikes alike in its various parks, the best hiking trail in the Show-Me State is Bell Mountain Trail. Here's what the site had to say:

"In Mark Twain National Forest, Missourians can take the Bell Mountain Trail, which is actually part of the longer Ozark Trail, running from St. Louis right into Arkansas. Bell Mountain is one of the tallest peaks in Missouri — the 11.6-mile trek brings hikers 1,702 feet to the summit."

Check out the full report at Travel + Leisure to see more of the best hiking trails around the country.