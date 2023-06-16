You've probably read up on the best place in North Carolina for a picnic, or maybe even seen our coverage about the most remote spot in the state, but now another spot in the Tar Heel State was chosen as North Carolina's best hiking trail.

Travel + Leisure went on a search of the great outdoors to find the best spots for hiking in the country, compiling a list of the best hiking trail in each state. According to the site:

"Each one of our 50 states has remarkable state and national parks which put the country's natural splendor on full display. From the hiking trails along the Atlantic Coast to trekking the Tetons or ascending the slopes of Mount Rainier, here's the best hiking trail in each U.S. state."

While North Carolina has no shortage of amateur-friendly and challenging hikes alike in its various parks, the best hiking trail in the state is The Black Rock Trail. Here's what the site had to say:

"In Linville, North Carolina, Grandfather Mountain is a scenic preserve crowded with strong spruce and fir trees. While the Grandfather Trail is a fun challenge for intermediate and advanced hikers, we prefer the Black Rock Trail, which has views of MacRae and Attic Window Peaks and Grandfather Mountain."

Check out the full report at Travel + Leisure to see more of the best hiking trails around the country.