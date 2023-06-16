The Best Last-Minute Getaway Destination In Illinois

By Logan DeLoye

June 16, 2023

Do you have a place that you travel to to escape the hustle and bustle of the weekday 9 to 5? A place that can be enjoyed for a day or two without having to plan out a whole trip months in advance? Wether a place immediately entered your mind, or you're in the process of finding your favorite getaway, there is one destination in Illinois that exists as the perfect last-minute getaway, and natives are taking notice!

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest, the best last-minute getaway in all of Illinois is the Blue Sky Vineyard located in Makanda. The Blue Sky Vineyard is widely-known for its rolling hills, and popular grape varieties that mirror that of Italian wine.

Here is what Reader's Digest had to say about the best last-minute getaway in the entire state:

"You might not be able to take a weekend trip to Italy but you can go to the next best thing: the Tuscan-inspired Blue Sky Vineyard in Makanda. After a day touring the hilly vineyards and sampling their popular Traminette wine, kick back on your balcony soaking up the views of the Shawnee National Forest."

For a continued list of the best last-minute getaways across the country visit rd.com.

