The Best Last-Minute Getaway Destination In Michigan

Do you have a place that you travel to to escape the hustle and bustle of the weekday 9 to 5? A place that can be enjoyed for a day or two without having to plan out a whole trip months in advance? Wether a place immediately entered your mind, or you're in the process of finding your favorite getaway, there is one destination in Michigan that exists as the perfect last-minute getaway, and natives are taking notice!

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest, the best last-minute getaway in all of Michigan is the Grand Hotel located on Mackinac Island. The Grand Hotel is widely-known for housing the world's longest front porch among other amazing accommodations.

Here is what Reader's Digest had to say about the best last-minute getaway in the entire state:

"The iconic Grand Hotel, on Michigan’s Mackinac Island, is a must-stay for anyone looking for a relaxing weekend away. Sip afternoon tea on the world’s longest front porch (660 feet!) overlooking the sparkling water, play croquet on the lawn, or bike into town (no cars allowed on the island!) to stroll through the streets lined with specialty shops and cafés."

For a continued list of the best last-minute getaways across the country visit rd.com.