The Best Last-Minute Getaway Destination In Minnesota

Do you have a place that you travel to to escape the hustle and bustle of the weekday 9 to 5? A place that can be enjoyed for a day or two without having to plan out a whole trip months in advance? Wether a place immediately entered your mind, or you're in the process of finding your favorite getaway, there is one destination in Minnesota that exists as the perfect last-minute getaway, and natives are taking notice!

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest, the best last-minute getaway in all of Minnesota is The Covington Inn located in St. Paul. The Covington Inn is a floating bed and breakfast widely-known for its stunning views of the city skyline among other amazing accommodations.

Here is what Reader's Digest had to say about the best last-minute getaway in the entire state:

"Step aboard one of the country’s only floating bed and breakfasts where you can book an elegant stateroom for the weekend. Permanently anchored in the St. Paul harbor, the inn offers breathtaking views of the city’s skyline through the portholes in each room. Step off the boat and you’ll be immediately surrounded by all the state’s capital has to offer from dining to shopping to nightlife."

