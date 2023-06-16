The Best Summer Travel Destination In Nebraska

By Logan DeLoye

June 16, 2023

Sunset at Merritt Reservoir near Valentine, Nebras
Photo: Moment RF

It's time to plan a vacation! Summer is so close, and what better way to enjoy the sunshine with your favorite people than by soaking it up at the most popular travel destination in your state? This destination is popular for its breathtaking beauty, convenient location, and fun activities for the entire family to enjoy.

According to a list compiled by Travel Pulse, the best summer travel destination in Nebraska is Lake McConaughy located near Ogallala. This popular attraction is widely-known for its extremely clear water and stunning white sand beaches. While the beaches are surely beautiful, Travel Pulse mentioned that it is the exciting water sports that keep adventurous Nebraskans coming back every summer!

Here is what Travel Pulse had to say about the best summer travel destination in the entire state:

"The 'Seychelles of the Sandhills' is home to refreshing clear water and beaches that look sugar-white in all the right light. As pretty as it is to look at, it's what happening when you're actually on the water that makes it Nebraska's summer haven: jet skiing, boating, fishing, and parasailing being some of the most popular summer pastimes."

For a continued list of the most popular summer travel destinations across the country visit travelpulse.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.