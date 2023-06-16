It's time to plan a vacation! Summer is so close, and what better way to enjoy the sunshine with your favorite people than by soaking it up at the most popular travel destination in your state? This destination is popular for its breathtaking beauty, convenient location, and fun activities for the entire family to enjoy.

According to a list compiled by Travel Pulse, the best summer travel destination in Nebraska is Lake McConaughy located near Ogallala. This popular attraction is widely-known for its extremely clear water and stunning white sand beaches. While the beaches are surely beautiful, Travel Pulse mentioned that it is the exciting water sports that keep adventurous Nebraskans coming back every summer!

Here is what Travel Pulse had to say about the best summer travel destination in the entire state:

"The 'Seychelles of the Sandhills' is home to refreshing clear water and beaches that look sugar-white in all the right light. As pretty as it is to look at, it's what happening when you're actually on the water that makes it Nebraska's summer haven: jet skiing, boating, fishing, and parasailing being some of the most popular summer pastimes."

For a continued list of the most popular summer travel destinations across the country visit travelpulse.com.