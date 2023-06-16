The Best Summer Travel Destination In Pennsylvania

By Logan DeLoye

June 16, 2023

It's time to plan a vacation! Summer is so close, and what better way to enjoy the sunshine season with your favorite people than by soaking it up at the most popular travel destination in your state? This destination is popular for its breathtaking beauty, convenient location, and fun activities for the entire family to enjoy.

According to a list compiled by Travel Pulse, the best summer travel destination in Pennsylvania is Philadelphia. This popular attraction is widely-known for its stunning views, historic sites, and many fun festivals that are put on throughout the summer months.

Here is what Travel Pulse had to say about the best summer travel destination in the entire state:

"Summer sizzles in the City of Brotherly Love, with festivals and fun events taking over nearly every weekend of the season and the middle of the summer seeing America's birthday celebrated with gusto in the place where the nation was born. Just a few of the highlights include the Odunde Festival- the nations largest African American street festival- the PHS Flower Show, the Roots Picnic, and Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest."

For a continued list of the most popular summer travel destinations across the country visit travelpulse.com.

