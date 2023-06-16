The Best Summer Travel Destination In Texas

It's time to plan a vacation! Summer is so close, and what better way to enjoy the warmth of the sunshine season with your favorite people than by soaking it up at the most popular travel destination in your state? This destination is popular for its breathtaking beauty, convenient location, and fun activities for the entire family to enjoy.

According to a list compiled by Travel Pulse, the best summer travel destination in all of Texas is South Padre Island. This popular attraction is widely-known for featuring miles and miles of sand that continue as far as the eye can see. It's these beautiful beaches, in addition to popular piers that house a variety of entertainment, that keep Texans coming back to enjoy a fun vacation with the whole family every summer.

Here is what Travel Pulse had to say about the best summer travel destination in the entire state:

"This stunning barrier island is home to seemingly endless stretches of sand, a fascinating range of bird life, and a diverse range of diversions guaranteed to keep al members of the family entertained all vacation long."

For a continued list of the most popular summer travel destinations across the country visit travelpulse.com.