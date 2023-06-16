The Oldest Restaurant In Georgia

By Sarah Tate

June 16, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

You've read up on the best historic town in Georgia, as well as the vintage ice cream shop named among the oldest in America. Now, find out which eatery is the oldest restaurant in the Peach State. Food & Wine searched for the longtime restaurants that have been serving their communities for decades (or even a century!), compiling a list of the oldest restaurant in each state. According to the site:

"In nearly every state, from Revolutionary War-period taverns in New England to Gold Rush holdovers in the West, America's oldest restaurants offer us a direct line to days gone by in a country — and an industry — typically preoccupied with the now and the next."

So which restaurant in Georgia is the oldest in the state?

The Plaza Restaurant

Georgia has plenty of restaurants found around the state that have been community staples for years, but it's not every day that you find one still standing that has been around for more than 100 years. Located in Thomasville, The Plaza Restaurant has been a part of the southern Georgia community for over a century.

The Plaza Restaurant is located at 217 Broad Street in Thomasville.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Today, visitors to one of the Southeast's most pleasant small towns have an array of choices at their fingertips — eating-wise and drinking-wise. However, none are quite so well-established as The Plaza Restaurant, a fine dining institution dating back to 1916. Today, it's regularly sought out by locals and visitors alike for its long-running menu of Greek, Italian, and Southern specialties."

Check out the full list at Food & Wine to see more of the oldest restaurants around the country.

