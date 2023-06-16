Tornadoes Rip Through Texas Town Leaving 3 Dead, Dozens Injured

Three people were killed and dozens more injured after three tornadoes touched down in Perryton, Texas, on Thursday (June 15) night. Ochiltree County Sheriff Terry Bouchard identified the victims as Becky Randall, Cindy Bransgrove, and 11-year-old Matthew Ramirez.

The exact number of injuries is unknown but could be as high as 100. Debbie Beck, CFO of Ochiltree General Hospital, told KVII that the hospital lost power, so it was impossible to provide the exact number of people who were being treated for injuries. The injuries range from minor to severe, with at least ten of the patients listed in critical condition.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of emergency and directed agencies to provide assistance to the town.

"The State of Texas is swiftly deploying critical emergency response resources to provide all necessary support and assistance to protect Texans and help those impacted by tornadoes in Perryton," Abbott said in a statement. "I encourage all Texans to heed the guidance of state and local officials and to take all necessary precautions to protect yourselves and your loved ones. We remain ready to quickly provide any additional resources needed over the course of this severe weather event."

Another tornado in Florida also left one person dead. The Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Emergency Medical Service said that one person was killed when a tree fell on their home. The victim has not been identified.

More severe weather is in the forecast for the Midwest, Central Plains, and East Coast this weekend.