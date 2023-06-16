WATCH: Shoplifter Drinks Beer After Getting Trapped Under Store's Shutters

After a shoplifter found himself trapped underneath the store's shutters, he did the only he could do. He cracked open one of the beers he had in his hand and started to drink.

The Durham Constabulary said that Malcolm Trimble walked into a store armed with a knife, threatened the shopkeeper, and grabbed a four-pack of beer.

As Trimble tried to leave, the shopkeeper activated the metal shutters that cover the door. Trimble tried to slide underneath the shutters as they closed but got caught with his torso outside the store and his head still inside the store.

He tried to squeeze underneath the shutters and then tried to force them back up. After he realized he was trapped, he decided to drink one of the beers he tried to steal.

Trimble was taken into custody and pleaded guilty to admitting attempted robbery and possession of a knife. He was sentenced to 40 months behind bars.

"It wasn't the most difficult arrest we have ever made. To be honest, it was an open and shut case," Detective Sergeant Paul Mawson of Durham Constabulary said in a statement.