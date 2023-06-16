Young Thug Teases New Release With Support From Drake, 21 Savage & More
By Tony M. Centeno
June 16, 2023
Young Thug is up to something.
On Friday, June 16, the Georgia native took to Instagram to post a QR code that leads to the website domain businessisbusiness.biz. The landing page only contains a countdown, which expires in five days as of this report. The only clue about the countdown is the caption which reads, "BUSINESS IS BUSINESS." Nonetheless, the artists who've supported Thug from day-one like Drake, 21 Savage, T.I., Coi Leray, Metro Boomin, Wheezy, YG, Southside, Chase B and Chance The Rapper have all reposted the code. Their posts have fans convinced that the beleaguered rapper is planning on dropping something new.
It's been two years since Young Thug released his Punk album. The 20-track LP contains songs like "Stressed" with J. Cole and T-Shyne and "Bubbly" featuring Drake and Travis Scott. He also has other collaborations with Future, Strick, A$AP Rocky, Post Malone, Doja Cat and more. He even has two posthumous records with the late Juice WRLD and Mac Miller. Since then, he's appeared on joint efforts with Chris Brown, Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris and Yeat. However, he hasn't released any solo records or project since his arrest.
Music hasn't necessarily been at the top of Thug's mind since May 2022. After a judge denied multiple motions for bond, the 31-year-old artist has been stuck in jail along with other members of YSL like his brother Unfoonk and other co-defendants who were indicted on RICO charges. However, it seems like he may release or announce something new by the end of the countdown on June 21.
See who else reposted Young Thug's countdown below.
Drake reposts Young Thug's countdown! 👀 pic.twitter.com/8NES8XmGHE— WhatsOnRap (@whatsonrap) June 16, 2023