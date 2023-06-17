6 Dead In Shooting, Fire At Gunman's Estranged Wife's Home

Six people, including three children, the gunman, his estranged wife and her adult daughter, were killed during a shooting and house fire incident in Marion County, Tennessee, Sheriff Bo Burnett told WRCB in Chattanooga on Friday (June 16).

Gary Barnett was identified as the suspect shooter. Barnett's estranged wife, Regina and her daughter, Britney Perez, were identified as victims killed during the incident. Perez is also suspected to be the mother of the three children, whose exact ages weren't available at the time of the update, also killed at the home.

A man was also reported to have been shot three times, but recovering at a local hospital, Burnett confirmed to WRCB on Friday.

Perez and the three children were reported to be visiting Regina Barnett at the time of the murders. Gary Barnett was reported to have showed up at his estranged wife's home and opened fire at 8:46 p.m. on Thursday (June 15), despite her having an active order of protection against him, according to Burnett.

The suspect was reported to be the subject of several police calls in the weeks and months leading up to Friday's incident, which included several calls made "based on his behavior."

The official cause of death will be determined by Tennessee forensic pathologists or death investigators and the casualties' bodies have been transported to Nashville for autopsies, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed.