Bob Huggins Breaks Silence On Arrest, Resignation

Former West Virginia men's basketball coach Bob Huggins publicly addressed his resignation and arrest in a statement to Mountaineers fans Saturday (June 17) night.

"Mountaineer Nation: Today, I have submitted a letter to President Gordon Gee and Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker informing them of my resignation and intention to retire as head men's basketball coach at West Virginia University effective immediately," Huggins said via WVUSports.com. "My recent actions do not represent the values of the University or the leadership expected in this role. While I have always tried to represent our University with honor, I have let all of you – and myself – down. I am solely responsible for my conduct and sincerely apologize to the University community – particularly to the student-athletes, coaches and staff in our program. I must do better, and I plan to spend the next few months focused on my health and my family so that I can be the person they deserve.

"It has been the honor of my professional career to lead the men's basketball program at my alma mater and I take great pride in our accomplishments. But I am most proud of the tremendous young men who chose to spend their formative years with us, and who have gone on to do great things with their lives.

"I was born in Morgantown, graduated from West Virginia University and had the pleasure of coaching here for seventeen seasons as an assistant or head coach. It will always be my home, and I will always be a Mountaineer.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported our program over the years. It has meant more to me and my family than you could ever know.

"Sincerely, Bob Huggins."

Huggins reportedly informed the team that he won't be coaching them during the 2023-24 season Saturday (June 17) night, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to Stadium's Jeff Goodman. The Hall of Fame coach's resignation came several weeks after he made controversial anti-gay comments on a Cincinnati radio show, which resulted in a reduced salary.