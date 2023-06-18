Amanda Bynes Detained By Police For Mental Health Evaluation

Witnesses say Bynes was "calm" throughout her interaction with the police. Without expressing much emotion, the witnesses claimed she looked more "defeated" than anything else. The She's The Man star was reportedly put inside one of three vehicles that were called to the scene and taken to a police station where a medical team was assigned to determine whether or not she needed any further treatment. As of this report, there's no confirmed update on where she ended up afterward.



This is the second time this year that Bynes has been detained due to her mental health issues. Back in March, she was placed on a psychiatric hold after she was found roaming the streets of Los Angeles naked. Bynes managed to flag down someone who was driving and told them that she was coming down from a mental episode. Prior to that, she had been doing fine following her release from her lengthy conservatorship.

