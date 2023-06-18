Amanda Bynes Detained By Police For Mental Health Evaluation
By Tony M. Centeno
June 18, 2023
Amanda Bynes is experiencing another bump in the road on her journey to recovery.
According to a report TMZ published on Saturday, June 17, the former actress was placed in handcuffs by police following another mental health episode. She was detained after the Los Angeles Police Department received a call about a woman in distress. The woman reportedly turned out to be Bynes, who was spotted in a white sweatshirt and black sweatpants. In photos the outlet posted, you can see Bynes handcuffed while surrounded by police officers as they prepare to place her inside their vehicle.
Witnesses say Bynes was "calm" throughout her interaction with the police. Without expressing much emotion, the witnesses claimed she looked more "defeated" than anything else. The She's The Man star was reportedly put inside one of three vehicles that were called to the scene and taken to a police station where a medical team was assigned to determine whether or not she needed any further treatment. As of this report, there's no confirmed update on where she ended up afterward.
This is the second time this year that Bynes has been detained due to her mental health issues. Back in March, she was placed on a psychiatric hold after she was found roaming the streets of Los Angeles naked. Bynes managed to flag down someone who was driving and told them that she was coming down from a mental episode. Prior to that, she had been doing fine following her release from her lengthy conservatorship.