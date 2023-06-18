Houston Rapper Big Pokey Reportedly Passes Away At 45

“I wasn’t ready for this,” Bun B said in a post mourning Pokey's death. “One of the most naturally talented artists in the city. Low key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect. He was easy to love and hard to hate. He’d pull up, do what he had to do and head home. One of the pillars of our city. If heart of gold was a person. Iconic member of the SUC. There will never be another and will be missed dearly. We love and honor you Sensei. Rest in heaven.”



Big Pokey got his start in the music industry in the early '90s when he became one of the original members of DJ Screw's Screwed Up Click aka Soldiers United 4 Cash. He appeared on songs like "June 27th Freestyle" off Screw's 1996 mixtape June 27th, which helped garner plenty of fans. Pokey delivered his debut album Hardest Pit In The Litter in 1999 and went on to drop an assortment of albums and mixtapes including Da Sky's Da Limit (2002) and Evacuation Notice (2008). Since then, he's worked numerous Texas artists like Paul Wall, Slim Thug, Trae Tha Truth and more. He recently returned with his first LP in over a decade Sensai in 2021.



Back in March, he dropped his latest single "Play Tha Game" with J-Dawg and teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion for "Southside Royalty Freestyle" featuring Sauce Walka, Lil' Keke and Mike D off her Traumazine album.

