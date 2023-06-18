June 18 In Hip-Hop History: J. Cole Drops His Second Album 'Born Sinner'

"Instantly the lightbulb [turned on]… it got real," Cole told Billboard in 2013. I was like, 'Yo…' The idea hit me instantly: 'You got to go to that date. I'm not going to sit [here]… I worked too hard to come a week later after Kanye West drops an amazing album. It'd be like, 'Oh and J. Cole dropped too, a week later.' Nah. I'm going to go see him on that date. He's the greatest. So it's like, I'm a competitor by nature so it was instant, it wasn't even a thought."



Yeezus wasn't the only album dropping on that day. Cole's follow-up to Cole World: The Sideline Story also had to face off with Mac Miller, who dropped his album Watching Movies With The Sound Off, and Statik Selektah, who released his Extended Play album. In the end, Ye ended up debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 while Cole followed right behind him at No. 2. followed by Mac at No. 3.



Relive J. Cole's second album Born Sinner below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE