June 18 In Hip-Hop History: J. Cole Drops His Second Album 'Born Sinner'
By Tony M. Centeno
June 18, 2023
J. Cole managed to outdo himself on his second album, which officially turns 10 today.
On June 18, 2013, the North Carolina native delivered his sophomore LP Born Sinner. The 16-track album (21 on the deluxe version) comes with lead singles "Power Trip" featuring Miguel and "Crooked Smile" featuring TLC. It also features collaborations with Jhené Aiko, James Fauntleroy, Bas, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent. The album became known for songs like "Let Nas Down," which was a dedication to Nas that was made following the Illmatic rapper's harsh criticism of his hit "Work Out." It also made headlines for dropping on the same day as Kanye West's Yeezus album.
"Instantly the lightbulb [turned on]… it got real," Cole told Billboard in 2013. I was like, 'Yo…' The idea hit me instantly: 'You got to go to that date. I'm not going to sit [here]… I worked too hard to come a week later after Kanye West drops an amazing album. It'd be like, 'Oh and J. Cole dropped too, a week later.' Nah. I'm going to go see him on that date. He's the greatest. So it's like, I'm a competitor by nature so it was instant, it wasn't even a thought."
Yeezus wasn't the only album dropping on that day. Cole's follow-up to Cole World: The Sideline Story also had to face off with Mac Miller, who dropped his album Watching Movies With The Sound Off, and Statik Selektah, who released his Extended Play album. In the end, Ye ended up debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 while Cole followed right behind him at No. 2. followed by Mac at No. 3.
Relive J. Cole's second album Born Sinner below.
