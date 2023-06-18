Mass Shooting Reported At Chicago Juneteenth Celebration Mass Shooting

By Jason Hall

June 18, 2023

Generic police lights and yellow police tape at crime scene
Photo: Getty Images

At least one person was killed and 20 were injured during a mass shooting that took place at a Juneteenth celebration in suburban Chicago early Sunday (June 18) morning, authorities confirmed via ABC News.

The shooting was reported to have taken place in a Willowbrook strip mall parking lot at around 12:30 a.m., according to the DuPage County Sheriff's Office. Shots were fired as a large group of people gathered to recognize Juneteenth, Tri-State Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Joe Ostrander told ABC Chicago.

Victims were transported to multiple nearby hospitals to receive treatment for gunshot wounds, the sheriff's office confirmed. One victim was pronounced dead while at least two others were reported to be in critical condition, DuPage County Deputy Chief Eric Swanson announced during a news conference via ABC News.

No arrests have been confirmed publicly as of Sunday morning and authorities are continuing to investigate a potential motive. Juneteenth is a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved Black people in the United States.

"It was supposed to be like a Juneteenth celebration; we just started hearing shooting, so we dropped down until they stopped. They just kept going. After that, we literally scattered away," said Markeshia Avery, a witness who attended the event, via ABC Chicago.

