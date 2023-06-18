New Poll Shows Voters Think Trump Should End Campaign; GOP Support

A new poll shows that the majority of American voters think former President Donald Trump should end his 2024 presidential campaign following his recent indictment.

The NPR/PBS/Marist survey conducted between June 12 and June 14 reports that 56% of respondents believe that Trump should drop out of the 2024 race, while 43% think he should continue to run, following his latest federal indictment on 37 counts related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents, the New York Post reports. The numbers do, however, show a significant partisan divide, with 87% of Democrats saying he should end his campaign and 83% believing he should stay in the race.

The poll does, however, show that 58% independents -- a significant swing group for the general election -- believe Trump should end his campaign. Nearly two in three Republicans and GOP-leaning independents (64%) claim they will still support Trump's presidential campaign, despite the latest indictments.

In April, NBC News poll revealed that two-thirds of Republican primary voters supported Trump following his initial indictment in relation to being charged with a crime in relation to his alleged role in paying hush money to former adult film star Stormy Daniels.

In response to "view on the investigations into Donald Trump and the Republican nomination for president," 68% of GOP respondents said "they are a politically motivated attempt to stop Trump. No other candidate is like him, we must support him," while 26% said, "It is important to nominate a candidate who will not be distracted and can beat [President] Joe Biden," the poll stated.

Additionally, 46% of respondents chose Trump as their chose "if the Republican primary for president were being held today," with former ally turned rival, Governor Ron DeSantis, receiving 31% of the vote and Trump's former vice president, Mike Pence, receiving 6%.