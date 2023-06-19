Chris Paul Reveals Surprising Way He Found Out He Was Traded

Chris Paul said he found out he was traded by the Phoenix Suns while he was flying across country.

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Monday (June 19), Paul said his son texted him about the trade while he was flying from Los Angeles to New York ahead of a Good Morning America appearance Monday morning.

"I was flying yesterday to New York from L.A. and I got a text from my son, that's how I found out," Paul said. "It is what it is. I was sitting there, I showed my wife because we were in the air and it was, 'alright, we've got to figure out what's next.'"