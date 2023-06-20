And that's just the first wave of performers. The celebration of Hip-Hop will go on throughout the night with even more performers expected to appear. In addition to all the legendary performers, the House of BET will also make a comeback with "Mr. 106th&Park" Bow Wow as the host. The former host of the beloved video countdown show took to Twitter to announce his plans for the weekend-long celebration.



“Yo it’s official! @bet is bringing the House of BET to LA in celebration of the BET Awards 2023 & you already know who they gave the keys to.. ME,” Bow Wow tweeted. “Im your official host for the entire weekend! Mr. 106&Park. We’re bringing back 106&Park Live, Rap City Karaoke, Rip the Runway, some lit parties and more. Hit the link to RSVP and pull up on me!!”



The BET Awards 2023 is airing live on BET this Sunday, June 25 at 8 p.m. EST/PST