Big Daddy Kane, Fat Joe, GloRilla & More To Honor Hip Hop 50 At BET Awards

By Tony M. Centeno

June 20, 2023

Big Daddy Kane, Fat Joe & GloRilla
Photo: Getty Images

Hip-Hop will be celebrated by some of the most iconic artists to ever hit the mic at the BET Awards 2023.

Ahead of the annual awards show, BET recently confirmed the lengthy list of performers who will hit the stage for the 22nd annual BET Awards. The culture's biggest night is set to honor the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop with special performances from The Sugarhill Gang, Big Daddy Kane, Warren G, Yo-Yo, MC Lyte, Kid 'N Play, 69 Boyz, Uncle Luke, Trick Daddy, Trina, DJ Unk, Fast Life Yungstaz & Easton (F.L.Y.), Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Ja Rule, Master P, Ying Yang Twins, Soulja Boy, Chief Keef, Lil Uzi Vert, Doechii, GloRilla, Coco Jones and more.

And that's just the first wave of performers. The celebration of Hip-Hop will go on throughout the night with even more performers expected to appear. In addition to all the legendary performers, the House of BET will also make a comeback with "Mr. 106th&Park" Bow Wow as the host. The former host of the beloved video countdown show took to Twitter to announce his plans for the weekend-long celebration.

“Yo it’s official! @bet is bringing the House of BET to LA in celebration of the BET Awards 2023 & you already know who they gave the keys to.. ME,” Bow Wow tweeted. “Im your official host for the entire weekend! Mr. 106&Park. We’re bringing back 106&Park Live, Rap City Karaoke, Rip the Runway, some lit parties and more. Hit the link to RSVP and pull up on me!!”

The BET Awards 2023 is airing live on BET this Sunday, June 25 at 8 p.m. EST/PST

