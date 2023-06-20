Chupacabras On The Loose: What Texans Should Do If They Spot This Creature

Have you ever seen a Chupacabra? While these creatures exist exclusively through folklore, some people truly believe that they roam the Earth today. According to KXAN, Chupacabra are "one of the American Southwest’s most famous cryptids," meaning that their existence has yet to be proven despite multiple reported sightings throughout the years.

The legend of the Chupacabra began in Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Southern portions of the United States in 1995 as livestock in these regions started to disappear with little to no explanation. In recent years, many people have reported seeing this elusive creature across Southwest Texas. After thorough research, Texas A&M University’s AgriLife Extension released scientific information to back the existence of the Chupacabra, and what they found was not that of a typical myth.

KXAN mentioned that animals that suffer from Mange ("a skin disease caused by parasitic mites burrowing into the skin") don the appearance of what conspiracy theorists consider to be "Chupacabras." This disease causes dogs, coyotes, and other animals to loose their fur and take on a grey, sickly appearance. As Mange weakens the animal, they start to feed on easy-to-locate livestock rather than their usual wild prey.

While these animals are not mythical monsters, it is still important to report them to your local wildlife department. If you or your pet should come in contact with an infected animal, officials recommend extensive bathing and possibly seeing a doctor as the disease can spread to humans.