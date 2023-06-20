One Imagine Dragons fan had a night she will always remember over the weekend when Dan Reynolds serenaded her in an impromptu performance.

According to TMZ, 16-year-old Zoe Suder and her family were at the Bourbon Room in Hollywood on Friday (June 16) to celebrate Zoe finishing up eight months of chemotherapy for stage 4 metastatic bone cancer when she got quite the surprise.

Reynolds was at a comedy show with girlfriend Minka Kelly when comedian Anthony Jeselnik gave a shoutout to the teen cancer survivor. When the Imagine Dragons frontman learned about Zoe, he made sure to go say hi and tell her that he's proud of her before treating her party to a surprise performance of his hit song "Whatever It Takes." TMZ obtained video of the sweet moment, which shows Reynolds giving a beaming Zoe a hug before launching into the song.

While he said he never gives impromptu performances like this, he wanted to make the night special for Zoe as he has lost some of his own loved ones to cancer.

According to the outlet, Zoe was diagnosed with cancer when she was just 15 but has been working hard to beat the disease so she can play soccer again and hopefully compete in college.