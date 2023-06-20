Deputies Rescue Giant Snake That Slithered Onto Homeowner's Roof

By Bill Galluccio

June 20, 2023

Barron County Deputy holding a large snake
Photo: Barron County Sheriff's Department

Deputies in Wisconsin were shocked when they received a report that a snake had slithered onto the roof of a home in the town of Chetek. When officers arrived, they couldn't believe how large the snake was.

"The other night deputies were requested to a residence in Chetek for a report of a giant snake that had escaped its residence and was out on the roof. We think the description of giant was an undersell…," the Barron County Sheriff's Department wrote on Facebook.

"Upon arrival, deputies were able to utilize some tools and retrieve the giant nope rope and secure it," the post continued.

Officials did not say what kind of snake it was or how large it was.

The post also included a photo of one of the officers holding the massive snake in his hands.

"We won’t judge people’s choice of pets BUT…. we’re pretty sure most people live in NW Wisconsin to avoid these jungle monsters."

Posted by Barron County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday, June 20, 2023
