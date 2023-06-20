Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran & More Receive Titanium Award For A Billion Spins

Back in March, Doja Cat and Latto were presented with their Titanium Awards while walking the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Latto said at the time, "Thank you to my fans, thank you to everyone that was a part of this record. Mariah Carey, I love you, girl."

Sheeran was presented with his iHeartRadio Titanium during a recent appearance on The Elvis Duran Show. He explained of the honor and of his hit song, "That is really, really, really cool. Every album, you always wonder whether you're going to lose the kids, you know. Because kids, I constantly have a lot of young people coming to my gigs, and with 'Shivers,' all these kids are coming up to me and are like, 'We like Shivers.' And I'm like, 'Wow, still got it.'"