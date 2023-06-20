Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran & More Receive Titanium Award For A Billion Spins
By Taylor Fields
June 20, 2023
The fans have been listening and now a few a few of your favorite artists are celebrating a big milestone as several superstars are receiving an iHeartRadio Titanium Award for one billion spins.
Artists receiving this honor include Doja Cat ("Woman"), Ed Sheeran ("Shivers"), Jack Harlow ("First Class"), Latto ("Big Energy"), and Wizkid and Tems ("Essence").
The iHeartRadio Titanium Award celebrates artists who have reached a threshold of one billion total audience spins across iHeartRadio stations of their hit song in 2022. The total audience spins calculation is based on certified Mediabase airplay and is multiplied by the number of persons listening to the radio at the time of those plays, delivering total audience impressions which is the broadcast equivalent of the number of streams from a streaming music service.
Back in March, Doja Cat and Latto were presented with their Titanium Awards while walking the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Latto said at the time, "Thank you to my fans, thank you to everyone that was a part of this record. Mariah Carey, I love you, girl."
Sheeran was presented with his iHeartRadio Titanium during a recent appearance on The Elvis Duran Show. He explained of the honor and of his hit song, "That is really, really, really cool. Every album, you always wonder whether you're going to lose the kids, you know. Because kids, I constantly have a lot of young people coming to my gigs, and with 'Shivers,' all these kids are coming up to me and are like, 'We like Shivers.' And I'm like, 'Wow, still got it.'"