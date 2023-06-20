Illinois Restaurant Serves The Best Classic Burger In The State

Where’s the beef?

Apparently, it's in Illinois! It is no secret that Illinoisans enjoy a good, classic burger, as there are plenty all-American restaurants scattered throughout the state. With a burger joint existing around every corner, how does one pick the best of the best?

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best classic burger in all of Illinois can be found at Butcher and the Burger located in Chicago. This iconic, classic hamburger is praised for its simple seasonings and delicious toppings among other desirable attributes.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best place to order a classic burger in the entire state:

"These days there aren't that many places around that allow customers to build their own burgers and customize their orders as they wish, which is precisely why Chicago's Butcher and the Burger is so popular. For purists, there's the faultless house-blend prime beef burger with simple salt and pepper seasoning (although options include adventurous flavors like coconut curry and grandma's onion soup). We like to keep it simple with lettuce, tomato, ketchup, and onion."

For a continued list of the best places to order a classic burger across the country visit lovefood.com.