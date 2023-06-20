Judge Sets Trial Date For Trump Classified Document Case

By Bill Galluccio

June 20, 2023

Former President Trump Speaks At His Bedminster Golf Club After Being Arraigned On Federal Charges
Photo: Getty Images

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon has set a date for the classified documents trial against former President Donald Trump. The trial is scheduled to begin on August 14 in Florida. Special counsel Jack Smith said he expects the trial to last no more than three weeks.

Trump is facing 37 charges related to the mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House. Last week, Trump pleaded not guilty to 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information, one count of false statements and representations, one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice, one count of withholding a document or record, one count of corruptly concealing a document, one count of concealing a document in a federal investigation and one count of engaging in a scheme to conceal.

Trump's lawyers are expected to file motions to delay the start trial as they work to build a defense strategy in the complicated case. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart previously placed restrictions on how the former president could access the classified materials at the center of the case. In addition, both Trump and his legal team are barred from disclosing any information about the documents to the public.

