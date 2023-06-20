Ohio Lawmakers Propose Special State Holiday To Honor Taylor Swift

Lawmakers in Ohio are proposing a special state holiday in honor of Taylor Swift bringing her wildly-successful Eras Tour to the Buckeye State.

Ohio will be a bit more "Bejeweled" later this month when Swift arrives at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati for shows on June 30 and July 1, along with special guests MUNA and Gracie Abrams, and state lawmakers have a plan to mark the occasion, per ABC 6. Two lawmakers have proposed a resolution designating Saturday, July 1, as "Taylor Swift Day" to recognize the impact Swift has made using her platform, including advocating for causes like disaster relief and access to education. They also called her a "major influence" for aspiring artists and young people.

If approved, this wouldn't be the first time a city on Swift's massive highly-anticipated Eras Tour marked the momentous concert dates with a special honor for the Midnights singer, which has included incredible tributes like renaming Glendale, Arizona — where she kicked off the tour — to Swift City to the singer being given a key to the city of Tampa, Florida.

Additionally, during her unforgettable return to Nashville, which saw wild stories unfold like a hours-long rain delay and a sweet tribute to Swift's grandmother, Music City gave a shoutout to its hometown superstar by lighting up several landmarks purple in honor of Swift announcing the upcoming release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version).