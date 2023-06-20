Paige Spiranac Reveals Unique Tie To US Open Winner Wyndham Clark

Golfer and social media influencer Paige Spiranac revealed her personal ties to 2023 U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark in a tweet shared on Sunday (June 20) night hours after his historic win at Los Angeles Country Club.

"Wyndham Clark and I grew up playing junior golf together in Colorado. Everyone would always say he had something special and we all knew he’d make it. Now he’s a major winner! Very cool moment," Spiranac tweeted.

Clark, whose previous best major finish was tying at No. 75 overall in the 2021 PGA Championship, won the U.S. Open by finishing at 10-under, defeating four-time major champion Rory McIlroy by one stroke.