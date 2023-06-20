Paige Spiranac Reveals Unique Tie To US Open Winner Wyndham Clark
By Jason Hall
June 20, 2023
Golfer and social media influencer Paige Spiranac revealed her personal ties to 2023 U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark in a tweet shared on Sunday (June 20) night hours after his historic win at Los Angeles Country Club.
"Wyndham Clark and I grew up playing junior golf together in Colorado. Everyone would always say he had something special and we all knew he’d make it. Now he’s a major winner! Very cool moment," Spiranac tweeted.
Clark, whose previous best major finish was tying at No. 75 overall in the 2021 PGA Championship, won the U.S. Open by finishing at 10-under, defeating four-time major champion Rory McIlroy by one stroke.
The Denver native earned his first PGA Tour win at the Wells Fargo Championship in May, finishing at 19-under and defeating Xander Schauffele by four strokes.
Spiranac gained a massive following in recent years amid her self-promotion for "sexualizing" women's golf and has playfully made jokes at her own expense. Earlier this month, the former collegiate golf standout shared a "social media vs. reality" of herself in which she wore a revealing outfit "on social media" and then a baggy shirt while teeing off in "reality."
“Jokes. I very rarely ever cover up lol the girls need air,” Spiranac wrote in the caption of the clip.
Spiranac also shared a skit in which she pursued a career as a stripper earlier this month amid years of criticism on social media, acknowledging that she had "been seeing these comments everywhere" in which social media users asked "are you a golfer or are you a stripper?"
Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, went pro in May 2016 and completed her first LPGA Qualifying Tournament, but didn't earn a card to play on the circuit, in August 2016.