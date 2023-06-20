Start Your Engines: Win Your Ticket To Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is coming up, and you could be headed to Nashville to enjoy all of the races and amazing music performances happening throughout what will be an absolutely epic weekend.

In a new contest from iHeartRadio, one lucky winner and a friend will fly to Nashville where they will stay during the weekend of August 4th through August 6th. The two will enjoy everything that The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix has to offer, including all of the car races, as well as performances from many different artists across several stages with two East Club Tickets — which includes paddock access, access to the iHeartCountry Stage and more.

For more details, and to enter to win, head over to iHeartRadio.

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is taking over Nashville in early August, and for all three days, the city's downtown will offer all things music, food and racing. Throughout the weekend, the iHeartCountry Stage will offer performances from artists including Dillon Carmichael, Danielle Bradbery, Megan Moroney, TEZZA, Jillian Cardarelli, ZOEE, Connor McCutcheon, American Blonde, Ryan Griffin, Neon Union, Tiera Kennedy, Frank Ray, Mae Estes and Tim Dugger.

Over on the main stage, fans can catch performances from stars like Brian Kelley, Vince Neil, Chris Janson, Gavin DeGraw with Sixwire and special guests, Flo Rida and more.