Texas Restaurant Serves The Best Classic Burger In The State

Where’s the beef?

Apparently, it's in Texas! It is no secret that Texans enjoy a good, classic burger, as there are plenty all-American restaurants scattered throughout the state. With a burger joint existing around every corner, how does one pick the best of the best?

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best classic burger in all of Texas can be found at Tookie's located in Kemah. This classic hamburger is praised for its predictable recipe that has kept customers coming back for more since 1975! So what exactly is on the best classic burger in the Lone Star State? LoveFood mentioned that the official Tookie's Burger is topped with pickle, onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best place to order a classic burger in the entire state:

"An old-school joint, Tookie's and its burgers are much loved by the customers. A 'veteran' on the menu that's remained largely unchanged since 1975, Tookie's Burger has nothing more but a homemade beef patty dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion – perfect for when you're searching for simplicity."

For a continued list of the best places to order a classic burger across the country visit lovefood.com.