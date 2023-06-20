You've read up on the best historic town in Arizona, as well as the vintage eatery named among the best road trip restaurants in America. Now, find out which eatery is the oldest restaurant in the Grand Canyon State. Food & Wine searched for the longtime restaurants that have been serving their communities for decades (or even a century!), compiling a list of the oldest restaurant in each state. According to the site:

"In nearly every state, from Revolutionary War-period taverns in New England to Gold Rush holdovers in the West, America's oldest restaurants offer us a direct line to days gone by in a country — and an industry — typically preoccupied with the now and the next."

So which restaurant in Arizona is the oldest in the state?

The Palace Restaurant & Saloon

Arizona has plenty of restaurants found around the state that have been community staples for years, but it's not every day that you find one still standing that has been around for nearly a century and a half. Located in Prescott, The Palace Restaurant & Saloon has been a part of the central Arizona community for almost 150 years.

The Palace Restaurant & Saloon is located at 120 S. Montezuma Street in Prescott.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Where does one start, really, when considering the overwhelming amount of history — the fascinating, the lurid, the plain hilarious — that you get when you pop into what is not only Arizona's oldest bar (dating back to 1877) but along its longest-running business? How about the time when Wyatt Earp killed a couple of guys in a gunfight out back? Doc Holliday doing knife fights, right in the bar? The speakeasy years? The brothel years? The time when the place caught fire (which happened more than once)? Or when the patrons carried the actual bar out into the street and kept right on drinking? There are tales about ghosts and stories about Hollywood types (Steve McQueen, Peter Fonda, and Brooke Shields, to name a few) who stopped by. And you'll want to stop too — enter via the 1901 vintage swinging saloon doors, have a drink, and stay for lunch or dinner."

Check out the full list at Food & Wine to see more of the oldest restaurants around the country.