You've read up on the best historic town in Missouri, as well as the vintage ice cream shops named among the oldest in America. Now, find out which eatery is the oldest restaurant in the Show-Me State. Food & Wine searched for the longtime restaurants that have been serving their communities for decades (or even a century!), compiling a list of the oldest restaurant in each state. According to the site:

"In nearly every state, from Revolutionary War-period taverns in New England to Gold Rush holdovers in the West, America's oldest restaurants offer us a direct line to days gone by in a country — and an industry — typically preoccupied with the now and the next."

So which restaurant in Missouri is the oldest in the state?

J. Huston Tavern

Missouri has plenty of restaurants found around the state that have been community staples for years, but it's not every day that you find one that has been around since before the Civil War. Located in Arrow Rock, the tavern has been a part of this central Missouri community in some capacity since the mid-1800s.

J. Huston Tavern is located at 305 Main Street in Arrow Rock.

Here's what the site had to say:

"A handsome callback to the early 1800s, when Missouri was on the frontier, this carefully-restored tavern is a town highlight. (The village of Arrow Rock is a short detour on the St. Louis-Kansas City route, and definitely worth the visit.) The Missouri Department of State Parks owns the building, which is a testament to its historical legacy. After surviving a kitchen fire in recent years, J. Huston Tavern is back and better than ever, thanks in part to steadfast fans."

Check out the full list at Food & Wine to see more of the oldest restaurants around the country.