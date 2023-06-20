You've read up on the best historic town in Wisconsin, as well as the vintage ice cream shop named among the oldest in America. Now, find out which eatery is the oldest restaurant in the Badger State. Food & Wine searched for the longtime restaurants that have been serving their communities for decades (or even a century!), compiling a list of the oldest restaurant in each state. According to the site:

"In nearly every state, from Revolutionary War-period taverns in New England to Gold Rush holdovers in the West, America's oldest restaurants offer us a direct line to days gone by in a country — and an industry — typically preoccupied with the now and the next."

So which restaurant in Wisconsin is the oldest in the state?

Red Circle Inn & Bistro

Wisconsin has plenty of restaurants found around the state that have been community staples for years, but it's not every day that you find one still standing that has been around for nearly 200 years. Located in Nashotah, The Red Circle Inn & Bistro has been a part of the outer Milwaukee community in some capacity for almost two centuries.

Red Circle Inn & Bistro is located at N44W33013 Watertown Plank Road in Nashotah.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Back in the 1840s, when Waukesha County's Lake Country was the preferred summer destination for Milwaukee's high society, brewer Frederick Pabst set his eye on the old Nashotah Hotel, which had been going strong for fifty years already, thanks to its location along a popular trading route. The Pabst family owned and operated the premises for just a decade or so but their rebrand struck, and so did the restaurant. The current owners have been at it for over a quarter century now, and with the region essentially a bedroom community for Milwaukee, the Red Circle is more than just a historic curiosity — it's essential dining (quality steaks, seafood, some minor twists) in the region, offering a more formal dining room and a laid-back bistro experience. Save room for souffle."

Check out the full list at Food & Wine to see more of the oldest restaurants around the country.