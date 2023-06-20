Tropical Storm Bret Expected To Strengthen Into Season's First Hurricane

Tropical Storm Bret is churning across the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to become the season's first hurricane by the end of the week. As of 5 a.m. ET, Bret had maximum sustained winds near 40 mph and was moving west at about 17 mph.

Bret is currently heading toward the Lesser Antilles, though the National Weather Service has not issued any storm alerts.

However, forecasters believe that Bret will quickly weaken once it becomes a hurricane.

"Both the atmospheric and oceanic environment look conducive for strengthening during the next couple of days with low shear and abnormally warm ocean waters. Therefore, the forecast continues to call for Bret to become a hurricane in a couple of days. By 72 hours, however, vertical shear is predicted to increase in association with an upper-level trough over the eastern Caribbean, and drier mid-level air should begin to get entrained into the system. This will likely cause a weakening trend to commence after Bret moves into the Caribbean as suggested by the global models," the National Weather Service said.

