WATCH: Bear Dangles Out Of Second Story Window After Breaking Into Home

A crazy video captured the wild moment that a brown bear was hanging out of the second-floor window of a home in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Neighbor Heidi Hannah saw the bear break into the home through a window on the ground floor and called 911. She started recording as the bear tried to climb out of the window.

The bear can be seen hanging from the window as it decides whether it wants to drop down onto the overhang. After a little over a minute, the bear decided to go back inside the home.

Homeowner Ryan MacFarlane told KDVR that he was at work when the bear broke into his house.

“He got his nails in there and just ripped that window right open and got inside and helped himself to my pork chops I had out for dinner that night, got some snacks out of the pantry, and knocked over the plants — nothing too crazy,” MacFarlane told the news station.

MacFarlane said that the bear managed to lock itself inside the master bedroom. One of the responding officers opened the bedroom door, allowing the bear to exit the house through the first floor.

MacFarlane said he was glad the bear only caused minor damage.

“I was definitely anxious to get there, and the thought was going through my mind that there were going to be thousands and thousands of dollars in damage. And that wasn’t the case this time. Grateful that he was a respectful house guest,” MacFarlane said.