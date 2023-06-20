WATCH: Dad Climbs Up Water Slide After Daughter Gets Stuck

By Bill Galluccio

June 20, 2023

Fun and action in the outdoor pool
Photo: Getty Images

A video filmed in a British waterpark shows the moment a frustrated father took things into his own hands to rescue his daughter after she got stuck on a water slide. According to the Daily Mailthe Reece family was at Gulliver's World to celebrate their daughter Sienna's sixth birthday.

Everything was going great until Seinna went down the Togo Tower water slide.

As Seinna went down the slide, her raft got stuck, leaving her stranded on the slide. She began to scream for help, and her parents, Andrew and Emma, contacted staff members for help.

"Sienna was upset and was crying on the boat, and we could see she was frightened. The staff had called for help over the radio, but it was taking too long," Emma told MailOnline.

Instead of waiting for staff members, Andrew climbed up the slide himself and worked to get the raft moving again. After a few failed attempts, he finally managed to get the raft unstuck, and the two rode down to the bottom of the water slide.

"He was our hero, and Sienna was so pleased her dad had gone up to rescue her," Emma added.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.