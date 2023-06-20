WATCH: Dad Climbs Up Water Slide After Daughter Gets Stuck

A video filmed in a British waterpark shows the moment a frustrated father took things into his own hands to rescue his daughter after she got stuck on a water slide. According to the Daily Mail, the Reece family was at Gulliver's World to celebrate their daughter Sienna's sixth birthday.

Everything was going great until Seinna went down the Togo Tower water slide.

As Seinna went down the slide, her raft got stuck, leaving her stranded on the slide. She began to scream for help, and her parents, Andrew and Emma, contacted staff members for help.

"Sienna was upset and was crying on the boat, and we could see she was frightened. The staff had called for help over the radio, but it was taking too long," Emma told MailOnline.

Instead of waiting for staff members, Andrew climbed up the slide himself and worked to get the raft moving again. After a few failed attempts, he finally managed to get the raft unstuck, and the two rode down to the bottom of the water slide.

"He was our hero, and Sienna was so pleased her dad had gone up to rescue her," Emma added.