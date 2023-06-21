Boosie Badazz Granted $50,000 Bond In Federal Gun Case

Boosie was arrested on a single charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. His state case was dismissed last week, but he was arrested immediately after that hearing ended by federal agents. Judge Goddard denied a request from the prosecution to hold the rapper indefinitely after they claimed he was a flight risk. She also denied a follow-up request to hold him for two days. However, Boosie's defense team filed a motion to delay his release regardless so that they can file an appeal.



Defense Attorneys Meghan Blanco and Damon Alimouri argued that their client is neither a threat to his community nor a flight risk. They claimed it was "outrageous" that excessive police resources were used to go after Boosie, who was born Torrence Hatch. They also believe that he was "targeted because he’s a wealthy, successful Black man," according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. The arrest reportedly caused Hatch to miss out on performances and gigs during Juneteenth that would've brought in $160,000.



Judge Goddard ruled that Boosie can be released on a $50,000. As of this report, there's no confirmation on when the rapper will ultimately be released from custody.