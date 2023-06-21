Boosie Badazz Granted $50,000 Bond In Federal Gun Case

By Tony M. Centeno

June 21, 2023

Boosie Badazz
Photo: Getty Images

Boosie Badazz was reportedly tracked by a police helicopter and arrested last month shortly after he was spotted on Instagram Live with a gun in his waistband.

On Tuesday, June 20, more details behind the Louisiana rapper's recent arrest surfaced during a bond hearing at a U.S. District Court in San Diego. A federal prosecutor told U.S. Magistrate Judge Allison Goddard that a San Diego police officer was watch an Instagram Live session of a "known gang member" when the officer reportedly noticed the handle of a Glock pistol on Boosie's waist. That's when a police helicopter was sent out to track the car Boosie was seen getting into.

Boosie was arrested on a single charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. His state case was dismissed last week, but he was arrested immediately after that hearing ended by federal agents. Judge Goddard denied a request from the prosecution to hold the rapper indefinitely after they claimed he was a flight risk. She also denied a follow-up request to hold him for two days. However, Boosie's defense team filed a motion to delay his release regardless so that they can file an appeal.

Defense Attorneys Meghan Blanco and Damon Alimouri argued that their client is neither a threat to his community nor a flight risk. They claimed it was "outrageous" that excessive police resources were used to go after Boosie, who was born Torrence Hatch. They also believe that he was "targeted because he’s a wealthy, successful Black man," according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. The arrest reportedly caused Hatch to miss out on performances and gigs during Juneteenth that would've brought in $160,000.

Judge Goddard ruled that Boosie can be released on a $50,000. As of this report, there's no confirmation on when the rapper will ultimately be released from custody.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.