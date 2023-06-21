Britney Spears Reunites With Sister Jamie Lynn Amid Feud: 'Missed You Guys'

Britney Spears has reportedly reunited with Jamie Lynn Spears amid her years-long feud with her little sister.

According to Page Six, Spears revealed that she visited her sister on the set of Jamie Lynn's upcoming film Zoey 102, a long-awaited reboot of the early-aughts hit teen TV show Zoey 101. Spears took to Instagram on Tuesday (June 20) to share a video of her dancing on a boat with husband Sam Asghari, but the caption revealed the surprising twist in her public feud with her sister.

"It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!! I've missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it's so nice to visit family," she wrote alongside the video of a bikini-clad Spears having the time of her life on her and Asghari's "first vacation in a year."

The pop titan didn't give any more details about the reunion, but given her past battles with the younger Spears, the meetup seems to have gone well.

Spears' reunion with Jamie Lynn comes weeks after the "Stronger" singer met up with her mom, Lynne Spears, for the first time in years. Following the reconciliation, Spears said she feels "so blessed" they were trying to "make things right," adding that while "with family there's always things that need to be worked out" that "time heals all wounds."