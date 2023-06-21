“So one of the billionaires that's missing under the water from that submarine s**t, one of the billionaires they stepson is at a concert right,” Cardi began. “A Blink-182 concert and people is like, ‘Well what is he supposed to do? Be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go and look for him himself? Yes. You’re supposed to be at the house sad. You’re supposed to be crying for me. You’re supposed to be right next to the phone waiting to hear any updates about me. You’re supposed to be consoling your mom and s**t.”



Szasz first garnered attention on Monday night after he made a "distasteful" social media post of himself at a Blink-182 concert in San Diego. According to TMZ, the discourse continued on Twitter after he posted a message encouraging his followers to keep his family in their prayers. About 30 minutes later, he proceeded to respond to an OnlyFans model's burning question.

