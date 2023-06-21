Cardi B Reacts To Missing Billionaire's Stepson After He Attends Concert

By Tony M. Centeno

June 21, 2023

Cardi B
Photo: Getty Images

Cardi B is offering her thoughts on the billionaire's stepson who's clearly able to pray for his parent's safe return and rock out to Blink-182 at the same time.

In an Instagram Story she posted on Tuesday night, June 20, Bardi put the stepson of Hamish Harding, Brian Szasz, on blast for attending a Blink-182 show while rescue teams venture miles under the sea in search of Harding and four others who are currently lost in a submersible. In her opinion, Szasz should've been home and waiting for any type of update to come through on his stepdad instead of partying at a rock concert.

“So one of the billionaires that's missing under the water from that submarine s**t, one of the billionaires they stepson is at a concert right,” Cardi began. “A Blink-182 concert and people is like, ‘Well what is he supposed to do? Be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go and look for him himself? Yes. You’re supposed to be at the house sad. You’re supposed to be crying for me. You’re supposed to be right next to the phone waiting to hear any updates about me. You’re supposed to be consoling your mom and s**t.”

Szasz first garnered attention on Monday night after he made a "distasteful" social media post of himself at a Blink-182 concert in San Diego. According to TMZ, the discourse continued on Twitter after he posted a message encouraging his followers to keep his family in their prayers. About 30 minutes later, he proceeded to respond to an OnlyFans model's burning question.

“Isn’t it sad you’re a whole f**king billionaire and nobody gives a f**k about you?" Cardi concluded. "Like you’re missing and muthaf**kas is ready to shake d**ks at concerts. That’s crazy. I’d rather be broke and poor but knowing that I’m loved.”

After her video went viral, Szasz decided to respond to Cardi's video.

"@iamcardib What a pos trashy celeb," he tweeted. "Cardi B trying to get clout off me and my families suffering. I went to a Blink 182 concert for coping rather than sitting at home and watching the news. Shame on you Cardi get some class!"

