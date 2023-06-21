Dangerous Giant Snails Spark Quarantine In South Florida County

Several parts of a South Florida county are under quarantine after state officials detected "one of the most damaging snails in the world" in the area.

Giant African land snails, which are known to devastate habitats and carry dangerous parasites, were discovered in several Broward County neighborhoods, according to a Tuesday (June 20) news release from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The agency announced the quarantine after they detected the invasive snails in Miramar earlier this month. Under the quarantine, it's illegal to move a giant African land snail, plants, soil, compost, or yard waste out of the area without a compliance agreement from FDACS.

These snails pose a risk to humans since it carries rat lungworm, which causes meningitis. This infection leads to swelling around the brain and spinal cord, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On top of that, giant African land snails can eat over 500 different species of plants and pose a threat to Florida's ecosystems and environments. They're also capable of chewing through plastic recycling bins and signs, and their shells are sharp and sturdy enough to pop tires.

"These snails could be devastating to Florida agriculture and natural areas as they cause extensive damage to tropical and subtropical environments," officials wrote.

Crews will be using metaldehyde-based molluscicide, or snail bait, to treat the affected areas. Residents are also permitted to use this treatment.

Last year, the New Port Richey area was put under quarantine thanks to these dangerous snails.