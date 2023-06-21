Dr. Dre To Receive Inaugural ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award

“Dr. Dre’s groundbreaking early work laid a foundation for hip-hop as we know it today. As a champion for some of today’s biggest artists and a successful entrepreneur, he changed the culture around hip-hop,” ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams said. “Dre continues to be a pivotal figure in the music industry and we are thrilled to recognize him with the inaugural ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award as we mark 50 years of hip-hop.”



The ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards Celebration of 50 Years of Hip-Hop is part of the ASCAP Experience 2023 happening this week. Kicking off today, ASCAP will host a series of panels and events featuring some of the top-ranking songwriters in the industry like Timbaland, Hitmaka, James Fauntleroy, Sarah Hudson, Steph Jones, Big Daddy Kane, producer Easy Moe Bee and more.



This is the second major award ASCAP has given Dr. Dre during his lengthy career. In 2010, the Aftermath CEO received the ASCAP Founders Award, which is the organization's "most prestigious honor."