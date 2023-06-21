Man Accused Of Killing 4 'Lost It' After Neighbor Exposed Himself To Family

Disturbing new details about the brutal execution-style murder of an Idaho family are coming to light. Majorjon Kaylor, 31, is accused of killing Kenneth Guardipee, 65, Kenna Guardipee, 41, Devin Smith, 18, and Aiken Smith, 16.

According to court documents, Kaylor "lost it" when Devin Smith allegedly exposed himself to Kaylor's wife and daughter. Kaylor called the police, and they responded to take a report about the incident, though it is unclear if criminal charges were filed.

A few days later, Kaylor's wife got into an argument with Smith's mother over the incident. Kaylor's wife told investigators that during the argument, her husband shot Kenneth and Kenna, who were both unarmed. She then heard more gunshots inside, where the other two victims were killed.

"Kaylie Kaylor further noted that KAYLOR said he did what he had to do and to tell their kids he protected them," the affidavit says.

Police said that all four victims were shot at close range and that Devin Smith was found face down on his knees with multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

Kaylor is facing four counts of murder and one count of burglary. He remains locked up after he was denied bail by the judge.