North Carolina Woman Scores Massive Lottery Win By Following Mom's Advice

A woman in North Carolina is planning an even bigger honeymoon that she expected thanks to a recent Powerball win.

Haley Dugger learned just how true the saying "Mom knows best" can be when she followed her mother's advice all the way to a huge lottery win, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.

"Mom always used to say, 'If you don't play, you can't win,'" she said. "When I pass a Powerball billboard, that reminds me to buy one."

Dugger followed her mom's advice, with some tips from her father as well, and ended up winning big with the Power Play ticket she purchased using Online Play for the June 7 Powerball drawing. The lucky ticket matched the numbers on four white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000, but thanks to the 5X Power Play multiplier, her prize soared to $250,000.

"My dad recommended that I should do the multiplier," she said. "I'm glad I listened to his advice."

Dugger was at work when she received the alert that she won and had to call her fiancée to share the good news.

"I immediately stepped out of the office and called my fiancée," she recalled. "After that I had to go to a meeting at work and act normal."

Dugger claimed her prize at lottery headquarters, taking home a grand total of $178,146 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what she plans to do with her new winnings, she told lottery officials it she plans to use at least some of the funds to help pay for her and her soon-to-be husband's honeymoon in Greece and Croatia following their wedding later this year.

"We can definitely take a bigger honeymoon than originally planned," she said.