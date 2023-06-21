PHOTOS: House Featuring Giant Shark Statue For Sale In Minnesota

A very unique property was just added to the Minneapolis housing market, and you're not going to want to miss this! What might seem like a normal property from the backyard, or even from inside of the house, is anything but average from the front yard. Propped up beside the main entrance of the home is a gigantic shark statue. The five-bedroom, three-bathroom property located at 3324 Portland Avenue features updated hardwood floors, new windows, and a new furnace. The space is compromised of three-stories with the third story standing out as a home theater!

The property is for sale for $424,999 and has been on the market for 11 days. The giant shark is included in the price as a bonus!