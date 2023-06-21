PHOTOS: House Featuring Giant Shark Statue For Sale In Minnesota
By Logan DeLoye
June 21, 2023
A very unique property was just added to the Minneapolis housing market, and you're not going to want to miss this! What might seem like a normal property from the backyard, or even from inside of the house, is anything but average from the front yard. Propped up beside the main entrance of the home is a gigantic shark statue. The five-bedroom, three-bathroom property located at 3324 Portland Avenue features updated hardwood floors, new windows, and a new furnace. The space is compromised of three-stories with the third story standing out as a home theater!
The property is for sale for $424,999 and has been on the market for 11 days. The giant shark is included in the price as a bonus!
Shark house pic.twitter.com/0JggCl71T3— Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) June 12, 2023
Here is what N. Tilsen of Cardinal Realty Co. had to say about the unique property in the Zillow listing:
"Kitchen includes SS appliances (Dacor range, Asko dishwasher), Quartz countertops and plenty of cabinets! Third floor is fully finished, insulated with spray foam and hardwired as a home theater. Partially finished basement has its own entrance, BR, and 3/4 bath. Yard includes 2 patio spaces, a native garden, edible perennials, and a rock garden. Bedroom level has all new ceiling fans with remotes, motion sensing lights in the closets, walk-in closet in 4th bedroom, and updated full bath."
For more photos and information about the home visit zillow.com.