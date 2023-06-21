Pusha T Appears To Fire Shots At Jim Jones In New Clipse Song

"Crush you to pieces, I’ll hum a breath of it," he continues. "I will close your heaven for the hell of it, You think it’d be valor amongst veterans/I’m watching your fame escape relevance, We all in a room but here’s the elephant/You chasing a feature out of your element, And those lab diamonds under inspection/The question marks block your blessings, It’s no tombstones in the desert/ I know by now you get the message.”



Fans are convinced that Pusha T responds to Jones' previous comments about him, and the Diplomat rapper's affinity for Drake. Tensions began between the two back in April when Jones questioned Push's position on Billboard's recent list of the 50 greatest rappers of all time. After claiming Push didn't contribute enough to impact the culture, Jones continued his campaign against the Almost Dry rapper during his recent visit to The Breakfast Club.



“Shoutout to Pusha T, I love your soul. You my dawg. You not in my Top 50," Jones said. "You might be in Charlamagne’s Top 50 and things like that, but you haven’t done that much for me in my life."



"I never wanted to be like Pusha, I never had a Pusha moment in my life," he continued. "Where I’m from, n***as wanted to be like you if you was really that dude as a rapper.”



Hours after the record debuted in Paris, Jones actually took to Instagram to offer his thoughts. See his reaction below.