Teen Sticking Head Out Window Killed As Car Sideswipes Telephone Pole

A 19-year-old man from Pennsylvania was killed in a car accident over the weekend. Authorities said that Dillon A.P. Fuller was sticking his head out of the back right seat window when the 17-year-old driver sideswiped a utility pole.

The driver stopped the 2005 Chevy Malibu and discovered that Fuller had died in the crash. Authorities said the driver, and other passengers, ages 15, 16, and 17, suffered minor injuries in the crash. The 15-year-old refused treatment for his injuries while the female passengers were taken to the hospital.

The car suffered minor damage in the crash.

According to the Cumberland Daily Voice, investigators believe that the driver and passengers were under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the crash. Officials said that the investigation into the crash remains ongoing. A charge of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence is pending against the driver, but authorities are awaiting the results of the toxicology report.

"Dillon enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved to work on small engines, a craftsman with his forge, playing his guitar, hanging with his friends playing airsoft, fishing and hunting but most of all he loved spending time with his 3 younger siblings building Legos," Fuller's family wrote on GoFundMe.