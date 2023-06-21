The Best Hiking Trail In Nebraska

Let's spend some time outdoors! Warm weather is here and what better way to spend a sunny summer day than by hiking the most beautiful trail at one of your state's many parks? Some trails are known for being short with even terrain and stunning lookout points, while others are all about the lengthy journey on the way to the final destination. This most beautiful trail in Nebraska might offer stunning views, but it is surely a steep, uphill climb to the top!

According to a list compiled by Travel & Leisure, the most popular trail in all of Nebraska is Saddle Rock Trail located at Scotts Bluff. Travel & Leisure mentioned that this three-mile trail was trekked by travelers on the Oregon Trail in the mid 1800's.

Here is what Travel & Leisure had to say about the best hiking trail in the entire state:

"The trails of Scotts Bluff were once visited by the travelers on the Oregon Trail. The three-mile Saddle Rock Trail, which features sheer faces and beautiful views, has a 500-foot climb — but the challenge is worth it for the vistas at higher elevation."

For a continued list of the best hiking trails across the country visit travelandleisure.com.